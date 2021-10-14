Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the company’s previous close.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 51 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.73) to GBX 57 ($0.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 52.88 ($0.69).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 47.76 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £33.91 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 25.99 ($0.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 80.56.

In other news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

