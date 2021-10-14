CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

CURI has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

CURI opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $555.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25. CuriosityStream has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 108.91% and a negative return on equity of 47.63%. Equities analysts predict that CuriosityStream will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 22.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,218 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in CuriosityStream in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CuriosityStream by 11.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

