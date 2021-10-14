Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFC. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

