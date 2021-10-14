bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($10.24) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.07. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $13.64.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail and Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels and Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

