Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.94 ($21.10).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Get Vivendi alerts:

EPA:VIV opened at €11.00 ($12.94) on Thursday. Vivendi has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.40.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.