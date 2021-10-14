Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tenaris in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tenaris’ FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TS opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $24.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. Tenaris had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Tenaris by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

