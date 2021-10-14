Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) vs. Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Head-To-Head Review

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) and Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Global Cord Blood alerts:

Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baudax Bio has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Baudax Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Cord Blood $176.99 million 3.08 $77.57 million N/A N/A Baudax Bio $490,000.00 100.59 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.25

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Global Cord Blood and Baudax Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Baudax Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Cord Blood and Baudax Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Cord Blood 42.87% 11.81% 6.54% Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58%

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Baudax Bio on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants. Global Cord Blood was founded on January 17, 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Cord Blood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Cord Blood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.