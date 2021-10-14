Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) & LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascendant Digital Acquisition (NYSE:ACND) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and LivePerson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A -$140,000.00 N/A N/A LivePerson $366.62 million 11.12 -$107.59 million ($1.15) -50.83

Ascendant Digital Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendant Digital Acquisition and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendant Digital Acquisition N/A N/A N/A LivePerson -22.21% -33.93% -8.33%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ascendant Digital Acquisition and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendant Digital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A LivePerson 0 2 10 0 2.83

LivePerson has a consensus target price of $74.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment involves in facilitating online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge for a fee via mobile and online messaging. The company was founded by Robert P. LoCascio on November 29, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

