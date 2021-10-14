FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issued By SVB Leerink

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

