FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Issued By DA Davidson

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.31%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

