FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a market cap of $363.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.