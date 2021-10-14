Jefferies Financial Group Comments on DexCom, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for DexCom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on DexCom from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.13.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $548.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.39, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $579.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,766 shares of company stock valued at $22,883,487. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.