Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adient by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Adient by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Adient by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $43.89 on Thursday. Adient has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $53.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

