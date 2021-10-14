Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.