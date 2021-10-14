Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DH. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

