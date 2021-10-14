Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) in a research report report published on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nkarta in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Nkarta from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nkarta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Shares of NKTX opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.03. Nkarta has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $79.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts expect that Nkarta will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Ralph Brandenberger sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $132,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Nkarta by 3,218.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 234,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 1,796.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,936,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta during the first quarter worth about $5,562,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 150.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 252,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Nkarta by 91.2% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after buying an additional 148,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.