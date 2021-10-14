NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of LON NRR opened at GBX 79 ($1.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 88.49. The stock has a market cap of £244.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61. NewRiver REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 52 ($0.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Will Hobman purchased 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

