JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,073.18 ($27.09).

LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,738.80 ($22.72) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.69. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,754 ($22.92). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,501.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,410.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.27%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

