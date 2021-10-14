TEAM (LON:TEAM) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

TEAM (LON:TEAM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on the stock.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at GBX 71.80 ($0.94) on Tuesday. TEAM has a 1-year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 91.90 ($1.20). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.69.

In other TEAM news, insider Jonathan Mark Gordon Clubb bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($25,150.25).

TEAM plc provides portfolio management services to private clients, trusts, and charities. Its services cover discretionary and advisory investment management. The company is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

