Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €142.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €142.94 ($168.17).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

FRA LEG opened at €126.75 ($149.12) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €123.94. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.