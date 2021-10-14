Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.98 ($56.44).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €52.46 ($61.72) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,361.05. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 12 month high of €53.84 ($63.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

