Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 28,828.6% in September

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 28,828.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

RVLGF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.