Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Short Interest Up 28,828.6% in September

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,500 shares, an increase of 28,828.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
RVLGF stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Revival Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55.
Revival Gold Company Profile
