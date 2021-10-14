Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for M&T Bank Co. Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.99.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $149.23 on Tuesday. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $94.67 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Amundi acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,533,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after buying an additional 676,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after buying an additional 472,226 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,948,235,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

