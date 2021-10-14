Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Raised by Analyst

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZION. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $64.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $55.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 33,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

