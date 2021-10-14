WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:WPTIF) was downgraded by TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPTIF. Raymond James downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $21.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.92. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $21.85.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and owning industrial investment properties. It focuses on the warehouse and distribution properties. The company was founded on March 4, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

