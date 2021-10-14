Head to Head Survey: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.57% 13.81% 5.99% Vroom -11.60% -19.80% -12.83%

73.3% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Rush Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rush Enterprises and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 0 0 2.00 Vroom 0 3 9 0 2.75

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Vroom has a consensus price target of $52.27, suggesting a potential upside of 144.84%. Given Vroom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Vroom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.74 billion 0.56 $114.89 million $2.04 23.44 Vroom $1.36 billion 2.15 -$202.80 million ($2.44) -8.75

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom. Vroom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rush Enterprises, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vroom has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options. Its also sells commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, and Blue Bird. The company was founded by W. Marvin Rush in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, TX.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.