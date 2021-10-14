Precision Drilling (PDS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Precision Drilling to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Precision Drilling to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDS opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Precision Drilling stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,910 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Precision Drilling worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

