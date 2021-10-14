Kooth (LON:KOO) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Kooth plc (LON:KOO) traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 362 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 362.70 ($4.74). 8,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 81,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Kooth in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 374.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services for children and young people in the United Kingdom. It operates an online platform that offers various therapeutic support tools and interventions, including self-help materials; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling services.

