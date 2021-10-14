Pool (POOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Pool to post earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Pool has set its FY 2021 guidance at $13.460-$13.960 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $13.46-13.96 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pool to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $440.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.72 and its 200 day moving average is $444.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.39, for a total value of $4,803,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,706 shares in the company, valued at $33,486,065.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.83.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

