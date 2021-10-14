Dye & Durham’s (DND) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DND. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.30.

DND opened at C$36.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$44.64. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

