Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Nigel Pocklington Acquires 7,500 Shares of Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Nigel Pocklington bought 7,500 shares of Good Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

LON GOOD opened at GBX 328 ($4.29) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The company has a market capitalization of £54.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.42. Good Energy Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 294.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday.

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

