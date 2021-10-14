Christopher Samuel Buys 56 Shares of Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) Stock

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) insider Christopher Samuel bought 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,005 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £562.80 ($735.30).

Christopher Samuel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Christopher Samuel acquired 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

ATST opened at GBX 1,006 ($13.14) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 992.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Alliance Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 797 ($10.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,048 ($13.69).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.06%.

Alliance Trust Company Profile

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

