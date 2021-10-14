Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NYSE:ROP opened at $456.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.82.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

