Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

LYV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $102.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.84 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,360,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,230,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 106.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 105.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 10,124 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

