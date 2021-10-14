Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ForgeRock Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ForgeRock in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FORG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of FORG opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

