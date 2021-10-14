Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research report issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $9.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.82. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $9.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $42.50 EPS.

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $953.50.

BLK opened at $867.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $895.29 and a 200 day moving average of $866.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $587.90 and a fifty-two week high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

