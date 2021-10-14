Cardax (OTCMKTS:CDXI) Trading 1,900% Higher

Cardax, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDXI) shares traded up 1,900% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. 122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $827,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.17.

Cardax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDXI)

Cardax, Inc is a development stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of pharmaceuticals for chronic diseases driven by inflammation. The firm It focuses on astaxanthin, a powerful and safe naturally occurring anti-inflammatory without the side effects of currently marketed anti-inflammatories.

