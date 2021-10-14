Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €147.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective on shares of Safran in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.33 ($148.63).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €112.74 ($132.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €108.24 and its 200 day moving average is €115.86. Safran has a 1 year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1 year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

