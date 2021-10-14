Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €127.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €127.00 ($149.41) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PUM. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($120.59) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €114.37 ($134.55).

Get Puma alerts:

PUM opened at €99.46 ($117.01) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19. Puma has a twelve month low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a twelve month high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.38.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.