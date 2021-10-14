MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €241.00 Price Target at Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been assigned a €241.00 ($283.53) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €242.00 ($284.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €212.79 ($250.34).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €189.30 ($222.71) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €203.73.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

