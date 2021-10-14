UBS Group Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €12.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.01 ($12.96).

SDF stock opened at €14.15 ($16.64) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €12.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.34. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a 1-year high of €14.21 ($16.72).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

