Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BMI opened at $100.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Badger Meter stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.72% of Badger Meter worth $20,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

