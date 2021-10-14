Head to Head Survey: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shopify and Palantir Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 59.58 $319.51 million $2.37 590.28 Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion 43.13 -$1.17 billion $0.19 127.00

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Palantir Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 63.65% 7.15% 5.99% Palantir Technologies -95.14% 20.55% 12.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Shopify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shopify and Palantir Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 0 10 19 0 2.66 Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $1,646.41, suggesting a potential upside of 17.69%. Palantir Technologies has a consensus price target of $22.63, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shopify is more favorable than Palantir Technologies.

Summary

Shopify beats Palantir Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

