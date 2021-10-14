Richard Harpham Acquires 465 Shares of Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) Stock

Escape Hunt plc (LON:ESC) insider Richard Harpham purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($194.41).

ESC stock opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Escape Hunt plc has a 52-week low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.80 ($0.65). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Escape Hunt in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Escape Hunt plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

