Wavefront Technology Solutions (CVE:WEE) Shares Up 34.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (CVE:WEE)’s stock price shot up 34.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 347,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 608% from the average session volume of 49,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Specifically, insider Douglas Burger acquired 270,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, with a total value of C$65,908.61. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,762,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,114,805.09. In the last three months, insiders bought 546,611 shares of company stock valued at $138,585.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$35.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

