Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $251.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Amgen traded as low as $205.52 and last traded at $206.02, with a volume of 13154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.70.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.58.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 6.6% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 4.5% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Amgen by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 46,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 10.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Amgen by 2.3% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $219.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.75.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

