Murray Auchincloss Acquires 105 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 354 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £371.70 ($485.63).

On Friday, September 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £374.65 ($489.48).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Murray Auchincloss acquired 123 shares of BP stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 354.95 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £71.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 311.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BP shares. HSBC downgraded BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

