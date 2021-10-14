Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Insider Purchases £8,288.28 in Stock

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) insider Javier Ferrán acquired 234 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,542 ($46.28) per share, for a total transaction of £8,288.28 ($10,828.69).

Javier Ferrán also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,525 ($46.05) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,151,358.77).

On Friday, September 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 237 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,494 ($45.65) per share, with a total value of £8,280.78 ($10,818.89).

On Tuesday, August 10th, Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of Diageo stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,596 ($46.98) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,537.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,420.11. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £83.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 44.59 ($0.58) per share. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous dividend of $27.96. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

DGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,745.63 ($48.94).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

