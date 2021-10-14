Insider Buying: Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) Insider Acquires £50,167.20 in Stock

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE) insider Jacqueline Daniell acquired 1,672,240 shares of Crimson Tide stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £50,167.20 ($65,543.77).

Shares of TIDE stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. Crimson Tide plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 4.20 ($0.05). The company has a market capitalization of £19.72 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Crimson Tide Company Profile

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides hardware, software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

