agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 2.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $35.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. agilon health traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 3,388 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 776,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AGL. Truist reduced their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

Get agilon health alerts:

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $314,838,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $302,722,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $283,757,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $244,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.51.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $498.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.