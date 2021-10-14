Matson (NYSE:MATX) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $92.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Matson traded as high as $91.19 and last traded at $90.95, with a volume of 656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,613. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. On average, analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Matson (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

